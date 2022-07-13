"I’m gonna wipe that stupid face with the mat" - Former WWE World Champion sends a message to AEW star Claudio Castagnoli

AEW star Jake Hager took to Twitter to put Claudio Castagnoli on notice ahead of their highly anticipated match on this week's Dynamite.

Castagnoli and Hager previously teamed up during their time in WWE. The duo worked alongside Dutch Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter, and were called The Real Americans.

Taking to Twitter, Hager put his former tag team partner on notice by sending a stern warning.

"I’m gonna wipe that stupid face with the mat . Will the Real American please stand up #AEWDynamite," wrote Hager.

Castagnoli made his AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in his first match after replacing an injured Bryan Danielson. The Swiss star also became the new member of The Blackpool Combat Club in the process.

WWE legend Paul Wight recently spoke about sharing screen with Claudio Castagnoli

Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, recently spoke about sharing the screen with Claudio Castagnoli during their time in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal spot featuring the two and more.

Wight said:

"I had a great run with Claudio [Castagnoli]. I mean, we have that amazing, memorable experience at the WrestleMania where Claudio won the Andre battle royal. And also, we had a brief little run with Claudio and Sheamus and myself in The Bar so I was in there for a little week until I... the last time we talked, I had turned on poor Claudio."

Since signing with All Elite Wrestling, Castagnoli has also competed in the gruesome Blood and Guts match, teaming up with the rest of The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Proud & Powerful.

The babyfaces defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society in a hard-fought match, with Castagnoli playing a vital role in the closing stages of the bout.

