Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion challenges Sting to blockbuster match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Almost three weeks after his match at All In, WWE Hall of Famer Sting will again compete in-ring in tag team action.

During All In, Darby Allin and Sting won their coffin match against Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage. Despite the loss, Captain Charisma kept targeting Darby Allin. He and Luchasaurus decimated Allin at All Out when he challenged for the TNT Championship, but even that was not enough.

On Dynamite, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus confronted Darby Allin and Nick Wayne after their tag team win earlier tonight. Looking back at his All In loss, the former WWE Superstar wanted to bounce back and provided himself the opportunity to do so.

He challenged Darby Allin and Sting to a match at Dynamite: Grand Slam next week. What would be different from their previous match was his partner, as he wanted the chance to re-do the match, but with a partner, he has full confidence in.

It wasn't enough that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has already made it hard for Darby Allin. Now, he wants to make the Hall of Famer suffer and settle the score with him.

Will Christian Cage finally get his revenge on Sting? Let us know in the comments section below.

