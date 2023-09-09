Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion continues 485-day singles losing streak

Tonight wasn't Jeff Hardy's night as the former WWE Superstar was immediately eliminated in the tournament to determine MJF's next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

Hardy took on Samoa Joe in the main event of this week's edition of AEW Rampage. The Samoan Submission Machine continued his pursuit of MJF's title after putting the Charismatic Enigma to sleep with his infamous Coquina Clutch, advancing to the tournament's semifinals.

Joe will face Penta El Zero Miedo tomorrow night at Collision. He'd like to go further and be the man to take on the Devil of AEW on September 20 at the AEW Grand Slam in New York.

On the other hand, Jeff Hardy continued his drought of no singles wins. As it currently stands, it has been 485 days since his last singles win. He won against Darby Allin in an anything-goes match during an episode of Dynamite back on May 11, 2022. A week later, he faced Adam Cole and lost the match, which was the start of the count since his last win.

The former WWE Champion has not had the best of luck in the tag team division, as he and Matt Hardy have not won a tag team match since Double or Nothing 2022 against the Young Bucks. They are 0-3 this year in two-on-two action.

