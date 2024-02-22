Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes shocking AEW return

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion shocked fans by making an unexpected return on AEW television tonight.

Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger in WWE) returned on the February 21, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The 41-year-old star rescued the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy from a post-match beatdown from members of The Undisputed Kingdom after defeating Mike Bennett in singles competition.

Dynamite emanated from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight. The surprise comeback of Hager, who played for and graduated from the University of Oklahoma, elicited a vocal response from the live crowd. The former NCAA Division 1 athlete took out Bennett and his ROH World Tag Team Title co-holder Matt Taven, shaking hands with Cassidy to close the segment.

Hager had signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019, aligning himself with Chris Jericho and his stable, The Inner Circle, on the inaugural episode of Dynamite. His association with The Demo God continued as he joined the Jericho Appreciation Society in 2022.

Interestingly, Hager cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Jericho in April, 2010 to win the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Smackdown. The victory would be the former Real American's only world title win in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jake Hager was last seen in action on the January 10, 2024 episode of Rampage. He teamed up with his JAS stablemates Angelo Parker and Matt Menard to unsuccessful effort against The Dark Order.

What are your thoughts on Jake Hager's return to AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

