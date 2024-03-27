Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion preparing for AEW return, looking in incredible shape [Watch]

AEW star Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself working out in the gym.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2021 as an announcer and a part-time wrestler. The last time he was active on AEW shows was in November 2023. However, fans also saw him wrestle at Jericho Cruise in January 2024.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, the former world champion penned a motivational post, which seems to indicate that his return to the square circle may be imminent.

"24/7, seven days a week. Big d*gs don’t follow; they lead! No days are off days. That’s what we’re doing in the gym. Sweating like crazy, putting in hard work!" Paul Wight said in the video clip.

Paul Wight says he will return to AEW soon

While fans haven't seen Paul Wight on TV in recent months, the legendary wrestler has been keeping his fans updated on social media. The former WWE Champion recently shared a video update on Instagram, where he revealed that he was planning to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

"Hey, everybody, Paul Wight here. I know it's been a while; I've been a little lax on my social media posts. I bet you wonder, 'What do Giants do when they're not in the ring?' Well, this Giant currently is taking the trash can. But I will be back in the ring soon. Can't wait to see you guys!" he said.

The Big Show has grappled with persistent injuries in the past few years. In 2022, he had to go under the knife to get an implant to fix his crushed knee bone. It will be interesting to see when the veteran wrestler will return to the square circle.

