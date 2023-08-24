Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion returns to Dynamite to insert himself into AEW All In match

Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage made his presence known on AEW Dynamite and formed an alliance with Mogul Embassy for All In. The self-proclaimed TNT Champion continues to be a thorn in Darby Allin's side.

Following their match at Collision last Saturday, Captain Charisma once again showed up to confront Darby Allin. At All In, it seems Christian will be siding with the Mogul Embassy, to confront the team of Darby Allin and Sting.

While it remains to be seen what the new match will be for All In, after AR Fox was dumped by the Mogul Embassy, tonight's segment teased a potential eight-man tag match for the event.

Expand Tweet

Luchasaurus and Christian may lend their services to the Mogul Embassy, and with Darby Allin seemingly forgiving AR Fox, the pair along with Sting and Nick Wayne could complete their side for the match.

Darby Allin's enemies have seemingly joined forces, and at both All In, and All Out in the next few weeks, he'll have his hands full dealing with them. For this weekend, he'll have his friends next to him, but at All Out, it will be him and Luchasaurus going solo for the TNT Championship.

What are your thoughts on Christian Cage being added to All In? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot