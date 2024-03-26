Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion says iconic WrestleMania moment changed his life

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recalled his WrestleMania moment from a decade ago that he claimed changed his life. The star in question is AEW star, Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger).

At WrestleMania 26 in 2010, Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) earned a huge moment when he retrieved the briefcase to win the 10-man Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On the first episode of SmackDown after Mania that year, Hager cashed in the contract to capture the World Heavyweight Title from Chris Jericho.

During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Hager recalled his Money in the Bank win and how it changed his life. Jake also explained the importance of moments, rather than in-ring moves in pro wrestling:

"Yeah, what an honor right? To win Money in the Bank and then go on to be World Heavyweight Champion. Really, really cool moment and I think that's what pro wrestling is like, the best of pro wrestling is like you can do a million moves, you can do 100 flips, you're not going to remember that. You're gonna remember the moments, you're gonna remember the way you felt in that one moment and I think AEW does a good job of creating that as well."

Hager further revealed:

"But winning Money in the Bank, it literally changed my life. I was able to buy a house afterward, I proposed to my wife after that. So it was a really big moment for me. I was scared on top of that ladder, it was too high, it was too high up." [2:12-2:58]

Former WWE World Champion's last AEW appearance

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) has been signed with AEW since the company's inception. However, he has not featured on TV often lately. He appeared on an episode of Dynamite last week when he saved Orange Cassidy from the Undisputed Kingdom's assault.

Following the return, Hager was defeated by Roderick Strong on an episode of Rampage afterward. Only time will tell when the former WWE World Champion will be back on TV.

