Former WWE writer calls recent AEW bout 'the grossest match' they had ever seen

There are violent matches, there are extremely violent matches, and then there's a recent AEW match that a former WWE writer is calling 'the grossest match' they have ever seen.

The match is, of course, the recent Texas Death Match between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland from AEW Full Gear. While the bout had its fair share of bloodshed, it has been widely regarded as one of the best matches of the year, and perhaps the greatest American deathmatch in wrestling history.

But the match isn't for everyone. The match has riled its critics for being too violent, and during the latest edition of his podcast, "Wrestling with Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted he couldn't hack it.

"Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page... this is the grossest match I've ever seen in my life. Swerve Strickland was bleeding so much it looked like the blood was neon. It looked like anime... If there was a bucket and it was measured in gallons, it must have been a half gallon of blood. A pint of blood. It's crazy. I wanted it to be my match of the night because the story they told in the ring was amazing. But it was so much blood, and I'm so much softer than I used to be. I can't hack it, I can't hack it." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Swerve Strickland has returned to action following AEW Full Gear

There's no rest for the wicked and there certainly isn't any rest for the violent as the winner of the Texas Death Match, Swerve Strickland, was thrown right back into the deep end in AEW following Full Gear.

Swerve was entered into the inaugural Continental Classic tournament, being placed in the 'Gold League' alongside Jon Moxley, Jay White, Jay Lethal, Rush, and Mark Briscoe.

Strickland's match on the "Thanksgiving Eve" episode of Dynamite against Lethal was the curtain-jerker for the tournament, and despite the Texas Death Match still being fresh in his memory, Swerve picked up the win.

With three points on the board, Swerve will face Jay White this week on Dynamite, who also picked up three points in his first match. Elsewhere in the 'Gold League,' Jon Moxley will face Jay Lethal, while Rush will face Mark Briscoe.

