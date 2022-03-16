"Tony Khan is a very quirky guy" - Former WWE writer compares AEW boss with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Tony Khan is a very quirky guy according to Vince Russo, who compared the AEW boss to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In response to a question about both companies playing to their own audiences, Russo pointed out how the personalities of the owners mirrored the products, claiming that Vince McMahon's show resembles something from the 1970s:

"I don't think they know how to get the casuals. I honestly don't, bro. I don't think that, bro. Look at these two personalities. And the two personalities, bro, are really, they really mirror their products. You know, Vince McMahon'show is a very 70s old tired show." (11:25)

When it came to AEW, Russo stated that with characters like Danhausen, Orange Cassidy and the Young Bucks, Tony Khan caters to a "quirky audience":

"Tony Khan is a very quirky guy. Look how quirky that show is, between the Bucks and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, and it is a very quirky show, bro. Like I said, you take that word quirky and you put that next to Euphoria, bro, it's two different planets. And bro, the AEW audience, it's a quirky audience, bro. It's not your average person," said Russo. (11:44)

Tony Khan has made big signings for AEW in 2022

Tony Khan made a number of huge signings in 2021, including Malakai Black, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Adam Cole, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. But the Jaguars boss has showed no signs of slowing since the year turned over.

2022 has already seen the likes of Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy and William Regal join All Elite Wrestling. Regal made his debut at the Revolution pay-per-view while Jeff Hardy showed up on the latest episode of Dynamite to save his brother Matt from a vicious beatdown.

There are a number of stars in free agency Tony Khan could have his eyes on, like Toni Storm, Athena (fka Ember Moon) and Johnny Gargano. Fans have every right to be excited about what the rest of the year holds for All Elite Wrestling.

