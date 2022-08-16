Former WWE writer discloses Vince McMahon's inputs in CM Punk's infamous pipebomb promo

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has shed light on Vince McMahon's input on CM Punk's infamous pipebomb promo.

The AEW star delivered the pipebomb promo on the June 27, 2011 edition of Monday Night RAW. The former world champion made a six-minute promo highlighting all the issues he had with the Stamford-based promotion and its superstars and management. He stated his intentions to not sign a new contract and also threatened to walk away as WWE's top champion.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Gewirtz mentioned that Punk had his own inputs but Vince and his colleagues had their own version ready.

"I know he improvised a little on the spot, but Vince and everyone had a version of it in front of them. They knew when to cut the mic, knew to cut to Cena in the ring selling. It was part of a television show, but there were real life overtones to it, and real life passion into it. This wasn't like Punk cut the promo, the mic went out, and then he's giving everyone hugs backstage going, 'Oh this is great, I can't wait until next year.'" (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

He also highlighted that Vince McMahon gave Punk the green light to say the things he did on the night.

"There was real tension, it was palpable," Gewirtz admitted. "It's a testament to Punk to pull that off so well, and to have people questioning to this day what they saw. And it's a testament to Vince, too, to say, 'Yeah, go ahead and say it. I don't care. Call me an imbecile, whatever.' I'm sure there are plenty of lines within that, that Punk kind of improvised on the spot, but at the same time, we knew going in what to expect. That was a great example of something coming together, and it couldn't have been executed any better." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Brian Gewirtz gives further insights about CM Punk's Pipebomb Promo

The former WWE writer went on to highlight a few more facts about the infamous promo.

He stated that Vince McMahon was well aware of the fact that Punk was scheduled to cut a promo on that episode of Monday Night RAW.

"Well, I mean, the real element to that was CM Punk's contract was coming up," Gewirtz recalled. "And there were backstage tensions, you know, in terms in of performer and management, and not knowing whether Punk was going to re-sign or not. But in terms of the actual segment itself, whether you want to call it a worked shoot or what have you, that was something Vince and the company knew that we had it scheduled in segment 11 for CM Punk to come out and cut a promo." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Punk is currently signed to AEW and recently made his in-ring return after a considerable hiatus due to injury.

Do you think his run in WWE was better? Sound off in the comments section below!

