"This is a prize fight" - Frankie Kazarian shares his reaction ahead of title match on AEW Dynamite

Frankie Kazarian has given his thoughts on social media about the upcoming AEW TNT Championship ladder match between Scorpio Sky and champion Sammy Guevara this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

The title match will occur due to a segment last week between Guevara, Tay Conti and the American Top Team (Sky, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert) on Dynamite. The group accepted The Spanish God's request for a mixed tag team match involving Paige VanZant, in exchange for Sky's rematch clause.

Kazarian gave his two cents on Twitter about the upcoming title bout, saying that he knew his former partner very well. He added that he would closely observe the anticipated title match on Wednesday.

"This is a prize fight. Very interested in this one. I know better than anybody how driven & focused Sky is. Should be excellent. I’ll be watching closely…and waiting. #AEWDynamite," Kazarian said.

Check out his tweet below:

Kazarian and Sky are no strangers to one another as they were once teammates, known as SoCal Uncensored. The duo were the first ever AEW Tag Team Champions on the October 30, 2019 edition of Dynamite by beating The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) in the tag team tournament finals.

Frankie Kazarian recently had a run-in with former tag team partner Scorpio Sky

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Frankie Kazarian had a backstage segment seemingly challenging Sammy Guevara. However, his former tag team partner Scorpio Sky interrupted him in the middle of his promo.

Sky then proceeded to give The Elite Hunter his props, thanking the latter for being there when he needed him. The former also reminisced about their days as a team.

Sky then asked Kazarian for a favor and that was to wait for his shot at the TNT Title. In the end, The Elite Hunter guaranteed to his former tag team partner that he would always have his back.

After what transpired last week, Kazarian is seemingly the wildcard in this championship equation. However, it remains to be seen if a title shot will be given to him by either Guevara or Sky.

