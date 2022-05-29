AEW star seemingly references WWE's Cody Rhodes while calling out current champion

Frankie Kazarian appeared to hint at Cody Rhodes' time in WWE as he responded to a promo on Twitter from TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Despite being told explicitly not to in the lead-in, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert interfered to help Sky retain the title. In the post-match, it was confirmed that this was the plan all along.

Scorpio, Page and former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant will now represent American Top Team at Double or Nothing in a mixed trios match against Kazarian, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Posted by AEW on Twitter, the champ cut a promo in which he declared he would deny both Guevara and the Elite Hunter any further shot at the title should they lose on Sunday.

His former partner retorted in a quote tweet, seemingly referencing Cody Rhodes, who similarly lost his ability to challenge for the AEW World Title. Rhodes has since made his return to WWE, defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Kazarian and Sky inaugurated the AEW tag titles together during their heyday as SCU. However, that appears to be a distant memory as the former friends now stand against one another heading into Double or Nothing. Their issues started when Sky honoured a deal with Kazarian to square off in their TNT title match.

Cody Rhodes left AEW for WWE earlier this year

The American Nightmare held the TNT title heading into this year. Despite his contract ending, he continued to work with the promotion on a handshake deal as the titleholder.

Sammy Guevara defeated Cody in a ladder match, unifying the Interim and Lineal titles and freeing Rhodes to well and truly depart the promotion he had helped build.

Weeks of speculation and reports came to an end when he made his return to WWE at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. He looks to put his subsequent feud with Rollins to bed when he steps inside Hell in a Cell June 5th.

It'll be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes' career develops now that he has made the switch and joined the sports entertainment company. His match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell will be another huge step towards his ultimate goal of becoming world champion.

