Frankie Kazarian sends a chilling message to a popular AEW faction

AEW star Frankie Kazarian recently claimed he's laser-focused on dismantling The Elite.

In an unexpected turn of events, Frankie Kazarian returned to IMPACT Wrestling this week to continue his intense rivalry with Kenny Omega and his ally. During the episode, Sami Callihan confronted World Champion Kenny Omega, the Good Brothers, and Don Callis at a distance.

Both Omega and Callihan engaged in a war of words until AEW star Frankie Kazarian appeared out of nowhere to launch an assault on The Elite, most notably The Cleaner.

THE ELITE HUNTER IS ON IMPACT! @FrankieKazarian has returned to IMPACT for the first time in 7 years to continue his war against @KennyOmegamanX, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/cWbrtlT23h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021

Even Sami Callihan ran down to the ring to get involved, but the heel faction retreated in time. Frankie Kazarian's stunning appearance marks his return to IMPACT Wrestling after almost seven years.

Following his actions, Frankie Kazarian took to Twitter to send a bold message to his rivals. He stated that he won't stop at anything to destroy The Elite:

"I will take the fight to them. Wherever they are. With a relentless rage. I will make an Impact," Frankie Kazarian said.

I will take the fight to them. Wherever they are. With a relentless rage. I will make an Impact. https://t.co/XlJFjybXfi — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) July 30, 2021

There's no love lost between him and The Elite. In fact, that is why he broke the hinges of the forbidden door to send a fierce message.

Last week, Doc Gallows defeated AEW's Frankie Kazarian in a singles bout. The aftermath saw Kenny Omega mocking him in the middle of the ring. However, Hangman Page saved the day, but Kazarian had already made up his mind to seek vengeance.

AEW star Frankie Kazarian teams up with two top IMPACT Wrestling stars to take on The Elite next week

Following Frankie Kazarian's return to IMPACT Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer announced that he would team up with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan to take on Kenny Omega & the Good Brothers next week.

The company did a commendable job in bringing up this rivalry from AEW to IMPACT Wrestling. It has developed with greater intensity, considering Sami Callihan and even Eddie Edwards are eyeing to get their hands on the Best Bout Machine.

IMPACT Wrestling even announced a battle royale to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega. Sami Callihan has already revealed that he will be participating in the match.

