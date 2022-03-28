"There is nobody I enjoy beating up more" - Frankie Kazarian sends a heated message to AEW star

Frankie Kazarian sent a warning to his upcoming opponent on AEW Dark: Elevation, Brandon Cutler. The two have no liking for each other as they have battled several times before.

Kazarian has been on a winning streak recently on Dark: Elevation. He managed to score victories over Tiger Ruas, Jora Johl, and Alan '5' Angels.

Meanwhile, Cutler last won a tag-team match with the Young Bucks on Dark. They defeated the Dark Order team of Angels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno.

In a tweet, The Elite Hunter stated that he enjoys beating up Brandon more than anything. He also added that it is his treasured pastime.

"There is nobody I enjoy beating up more than Brandon. Well, there’s a few people I’d love to kick the s**t out of, but certainly beating Cutler’s a** is a treasured pastime of mine. #AEWDarkElevation this Monday," Kazarian said.

Kazarian last defeated Cutler in a singles match on August 17, 2021, episode of Dark. The Elite Hunter beat Brandon with a Chicken Wing submission.

Frankie Kazarian and Brandon Cutler have battled in the tag-team division before

Kazarian and Cutler last fought in a tag-team match on the August 25, 2021 episode of Rampage. Frankie teamed up with Christian Cage while Brandon teamed up with Kenny Omega.

Towards the end, Cutler and Omega tried to gang up on Christian, but the latter escaped. Kazarian battled Omega as Cage tried to apply the Killswitch on Kenny. Omega escaped as Christian applied the finisher to Cutler for the victory.

Back in 2020, Kazarian was a member of SoCal Uncensored with Christopher Daniels as they fought Cutler and his then-partner Peter Avalon.

In the closing moments of the match, SCU applied a powerbomb neckbreaker to Cutler, finishing it up with a Celebrity Rehab finisher on Avalon for the victory.

It is safe to say that Kazarian and Cutler have a storied history together, and they go way back.

