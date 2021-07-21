Frankie Kazarian will get his hands on a member of The Super Elite at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

AEW announced another match for Fyter Fest Night 2 on Wednesday night. The Good Brothers' Doc Gallows will make his first singles appearance for AEW as he takes on "The Elite Hunter" Frankie Kazarian on Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest.

Doc Gallows' partner Karl Anderson lost to Jon Moxley last week in a title match for the IWGP US Championship.

Frankie Kazarian has been a thorn on the side of The Super Elite in the past few weeks. Since his association with long-time friend Christopher Daniels ended (at the hands of the Super Elite), he's taken up The Elite Hunter's gimmick, ambushing the faction to stop their involvement in matches.

The new gimmick of Kazarian has been a breath of fresh air on AEW Dynamite episodes and is over with the fans as the former SCU member constantly evens the odds against The Super Elite's antics at ringside.

What else is announced for AEW Fyter Fest Night 2?

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

Tony Khan's promotion presented a cracker of a show last week with AEW Fyter Fest Night 1. The second chapter of the event is shaping up to be just as good with a total of five matches announced already, including two title bouts.

Nyla Rose and Britt Baker have been butting heads ever since the former interrupted Baker's Title celebration a few weeks ago. The Native Beast will look to dethrone Baker as she challenges for the title this Wednesday.

Brittany this morning when the reality of her fate has dawned on her… https://t.co/5luL8TCkyB pic.twitter.com/wkQ3fJl8xa — 💀Nyla Rosestradamus🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 18, 2021

Lance Archer and Jon Moxley will have a repeat of their Texas Deathmatch from the Tokyo Dome as they collide under the same stipulation for the IWGP US Championship.

Jon Moxley makes fifth IWGP US defence; Lance Archer awaits in Dallas July 14https://t.co/fsXpDqB0qv#njpw #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DblPBfCNBH — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 16, 2021

The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears will look to take out Chris Jericho in the first match of the Labors of Jericho. Spears will have an advantage as MJF revealed that the stipulation for the match will allow only the Pinnacle member to use a chair.

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 will also address the next chapter in the ongoing Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega storyline.

