Free agents could potentially sign with WWE or AEW according to Chavo Guerrero Jr.; says they're "ridiculous athletes"

Former Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero tipped the Von Erich brothers, Ross and Marshall, to get their big break either with WWE or AEW in the future.

The former MLW Tag Team Champions celebrated their tenth year in pro wrestling since their debut in 2012 with the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion in Japan. Born into a family of WWE Hall of Famers, they have huge shoes to fill and have yet to make the step up to a major promotion.

However, after working on an upcoming film project about their family, Chavo Guerrero Jr. told Wrestling Inc. that he expects the pair to make the leap sooner rather than later.

"Absolutely, those guys are super talented. First of all, great boys, or great guys. They really are. But they're very talented. The Von Erichs, they are just ridiculous athletes, you know what I mean? So, these guys are super athletic as well. You see them in the ring, they can move, they go." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Guerrero was with WWE for ten years, from 2001 to 2011. Upon departing the company, he spent a long time with different independent promotions and IMPACT Wrestling. He also featured in AEW for a short while as Andrade El Idolo's manager.

Chavo Guerrero further explained that the AEW or WWE hopefuls will need to cut their teeth with bigger names

The legendary Chavo Guerrero continued to discuss the Von Erich brothers and what it will take for them to move up in the business.

He explained that they will need to step into the ring with more prominent names to gain vital experience.

"They [the Von Erich brothers] just need time in that ring and time battling the best, so just start battling the best. That's how you get good. That's how I got better, was being in the ring with guys like Eddie, and Malenko, and Finlay, and Regal, and Benoit, and every one of them was kicking my butt every time I was in there."

Marshall and Ross Von Erich last wrestled at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in July. They lost a tag team match against former ROH and IMPACT Tag Team Champions, the Briscoes, who are currently signed to Ring of Honor.

