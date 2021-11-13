"Tony does not get the credit he deserves"- Former WWE tag team champions call AEW boss Tony Khan a "creative genius"

One of the best tag teams in AEW, FTR, called AEW chairman and head booker Tony Khan a "creative genius."

FTR debuted in AEW after being granted their release from WWE. The former Revival immediately entered the tag team scene and eventually won the titles from Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

In a terrific match, FTR lost the titles to the Young Bucks at Full Gear 2020.

FTR, the current AAA tag team champions, spoke to Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN and took turns to appreciate Tony Khan.

"But also, I don't think I'm not kissing up to him. I don't think he’ll watch this, so I don't give a damn. But Tony does not get the credit he deserves right now for being, and it's overused but creative genius. He loves professional wrestling. The best thing about this company is that he's not afraid of that word. I think in a few years, people are going to look back and say, ‘Man, he really is smart’. He really knows what he's doing, and he's got a knack for telling stories and putting matches together and the why’s and how’s. He's really great," said Dax Harwood.

Cash Wheeler feels Tony Khan will eventually get credit for his work with AEW

The other half of the former AEW tag team champions Cash Wheeler continued, saying that the internet is sometimes overly critical of everything Tony Khan does. Cash concluded by saying that he believes Tony Khan will keep delivering and that AEW will be around for a long time.

Cash Wheeler concluded by saying, "I agree. I don't think he gets the credit he deserves, but I think he will. The world just seems like it can be so cynical sometimes, and we talk about it all the time. It can be a cynical echo chamber and not all the time sometimes. I think right now; people are combating. Some people love it. Some people hate it, and they just want to clash. They want to attach to something so that a large majority of people that are vocal about it, I think, don't even know the full details. They don't look into it. Like you (looking at Harwood) said, they regurgitate information, or they just move the goalposts. They keep saying he can't do something, and he does. Then it's like, ‘Well, it's only because but he can't do this’. It's gonna keep happening, and he's gonna, as far as I am concerned, he's gonna keep delivering, and the company is gonna be around for a long time succeeding. Then finally the respect will come."

FTR will face the Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear. The masked luchadores will try to prevent the FTR from stealing a second championship from them, after the Super Ranas dethroned the Lucha Brothers as the AAA tag team champions.

