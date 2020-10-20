FTR explains their unique gimmick in AEW

FTR, the team formerly known as The Revival in WWE, has taken AEW by storm. Since debuting for the promotion, the team has already become the AEW Tag Team Champions and have a rather unique role in AEW with their gimmick being simply that they follow all the rules.

AEW had some difficulties initially with the rules not being set in stone, and wrestlers apparently doing whatever they felt like. The referees also did not put in force the same rules consistently, resulting in confusion. However, FTR follow the rules strictly, even utilizing the tag ropes, something that very few others do. FTR talked about it during the recent AEW Unrestricted podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc).

FTR talks about their gimmick in AEW

Dax Harwood of FTR talked about how there was some apprehension about them coming to AEW, as they were coming from WWE. However, the gimmick was only that FTR follows the rules, and that they believed in them, but not that they were changing the culture of AEW.

"A lot of the guys that we're working with now, I think there's some of them that still have a little bit of apprehension towards us because I think that they think, 'oh, here's these old WWE guys coming in. They're gonna try to change the culture,' and that's not the case at all. The gimmick is FTR follows the rules, and it is part of our gimmick. But in real life, we believe that."

FTR went on to say that getting so many teams and stars into the ring at the same time needed creative vision, but to FTR, the creative part was having the set rules and performing within them so that the AEW and wrestling fans at home could follow the stories without any issues.

"We really do believe that because a lot of guys think it's creative to get four guys in the ring, or six guys in the ring, or eight guys in the ring and do a whole bunch of stuff, and they think that's the creative part. But to us, the creative part is having boundaries, and having rules, and working within those rules so the fans can follow it."