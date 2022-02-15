"I'll walk into AEW and slap any one of them" - FTR and Jay White are on the hitlist of NJPW star

Rising star of New Japan Pro Wrestling Gabriel Kidd has recently taken the opportunity to call out former AEW tag team champions FTR and fellow NJPW star Jay White, who himself made his first appearance for AEW this past week.

For those unaware of the young Brit's progress over the past few years, Kidd made his breakthrough on the British wrestling circuit for promotions like ICE, RevPro and WCPW. He won the WCPW Internet championship by defeating top AEW star Cody Rhodes.

"A star is born".



Since then, he has taken his hard-hitting style to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he has become one of the fastest rising young stars in the promotion. He has had stellar matches against big names like Zack Sabre Jr., Yuji Nagata and Eddie Kingston.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kidd took the opportunity to call out some of AEW’s top stars, including the current AAA tag team champions FTR.

"Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, I’ll say their names right now. They are my kind of wrestlers. I’ll say this, I respect them both very much for the path they have taken and the wrestling style that they show the world and have highlighted. But I am in that same category. So if you want to fight me, let’s f****** go. I’m here," said Kidd (H/T Fightful).

Kidd also had some strong words for Jay White, who recently debuted for AEW on the February 9 edition of AEW Dynamite.

"Well, I’ll just tell you right now, I don’t know what plans are or anything like that. I’m not in the loop with anything like that. I get told where I’m going. But I’ll walk into AEW and slap any one of them. I do not care. I’ve beat Cody Rhodes. People don’t know that. In 2017 when I just turned 20, when I was a tubby little kid, I pinned Cody Rhodes. I’m about this and I’ll go anywhere. I saw that about Jay White. I don’t like Jay White. If he wants to say something about me, I’ll slap him, too. [H/T Fightful]

Jay White will be in action this week on AEW Rampage

Having stepped through the "forbidden door," Jay White will get his first taste of AEW action when he takes on Trent Beretta on the February 18 edition of AEW Rampage.

It was during White's first appearance for AEW where he assaulted Beretta and partner Rocky Romero backstage with the help of The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. White then attacked Beretta on AEW Rampage following Roppongi Vice's match with The Young Bucks, setting up the match for this Friday.

Who do you think will win on Friday? Let us know in the comments section down below!

