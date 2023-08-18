FTR member and AEW star Cash Wheeler arrested on charges of armed assault

AEW president Tony Khan has had to deal with a lot of tension within his company over the last couple of years. His headache is set to worsen as his one half of the company's current tag team champions, Cash Wheeler, got arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Orlando Sentinel reported the unfortnate news. The AEW star was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday morning with official county records stating that he was booked in Circuit Court.

Cash Wheeler and tag team partner Dax Harwood, collectively known as FTR, are one of the most decorated tag teams of the modern era. They are booked for the All In card at Wembley Stadium in London where they will take on their storied rivals the Young Bucks.

Apart from wrestling in All Elite Wrestling, Cash Wheeler wrestled under the monicker Dash Wilder for WWE where he was a part of the Revival. Cash won the main roster tag team titles in WWE on three separate occasions.

