FTR names which AEW tag teams they want to wrestle next

FTR, recently spoke on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast. The AEW tag team not only mentioned who they have beef with, but also who they'd like to face next.

The duo mentioned Private Party and Top Flight, as well as rematches against Proud and Powerful and the Young Bucks.

"There’s Private Party, who’s a team we think has a ton of potential and that we want to work with in a long program. Same with Top Flight when Darius is ready to return. Top Flight are so young but they’re so good. Those guys we wanna work with. We’re not finished with Proud and Powerful yet, we went one on one with those guys. There’s so much we wanna run back we still got three matches with the Young Bucks."

FTR hasn't faced Private Party since 2020, and the young tag team has been very busy as part of the Hardy Family Office. Private Party are one of AEW's best tag teams and have been sidelined recently since Marq Quen got injured.

FTR have never wrestled Top Flight before, and while the duo are known for their "no flips, just fists" catchphrase, they've been branching out to fight wrestlers with other styles recently.

AEW's tag team roster is arguably one of the best in professional wrestle today

Some fans have been vocal about their dislike concerning the number of tag team matches on a single AEW Dynamite episode. It's still difficult to ignore the fact that the division is one of the best in professional wrestling today.

AEW should consider having trios titles to accommodate the number of teams they have. The majority of the teams in AEW include more than just two wrestlers, and having another title could give the two-wrestler tag teams more opportunities to shine.

