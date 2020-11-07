FTR open up about the build for their match against The Young Bucks at Full Gear (Exclusive)

FTR are set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships later tonight at Full Gear against The Young Bucks. The former WWE Superstars made their AEW debut in May following their release from WWE. Harwood and Wheeler went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships from Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out.

FTR on the build for their match at AEW Full Gear

Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed FTR ahead of their match at Full Gear, which takes place later tonight. FTR spoke about the build for their match with The Young Bucks, with Dax Harwood saying that he would have preferred more television time for the feud:

I've said it before...we have a certain perception of what this match could be and what this match should be. And of course, since we are participants and we are artists in this match, we think it's the most important match in the world and we think it should be treated as such. So if we were the head of the company, with our money that we were dealing with, we would have put a lot more focus on it. But again that can come down to personal preference, it could come down to us caring so much about it. I do wish more time had been devoted to this match. I wish more television time would have been devoted to this match and it was handled a little more differently, but again that's my personal preference because I'm looking out for the FTR brand. Some people in the office may think this match didn't need the hype and it built itself but I wish there was more television time devoted to it. But Saturday is coming, it's right around the corner and we're going to give you something special.

Cash Wheeler said that another factor was the fact that AEW only had a two-hour television show a week for such a talented roster:

I guess that's just the problem with having only a two hour wrestling show and a lot of really talented wrestlers, which is a good problem to have in the year 2020 but obviously there has been a lot of time and emotion from a lot of people invested in this match so we're gonna want the best possible storyline for us. At the end of the day, when the final bell rings, it's going to be everything we hoped it was.

FTR face The Young Bucks later tonight on PPV at AEW Full Gear. Can FTR retain their titles or will The Young Bucks leave with their first tag titles in AEW?

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling