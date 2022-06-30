FTR and popular star battle top faction; seemingly reference DX on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

Top AEW star Danhausen teamed up with mystery partners FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to defeat Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) and Max Caster of The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil has been taunting the Gunns for the past few months and most recently at Forbidden Door. Meanwhile, FTR won the IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Championships against United Empire and Roppongi Vice at the same pay-per-view.

During Wednesday's bout, Danhausen attempted some offense, but the heels soon cornered him. After constantly getting beaten up, Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil finally found a way to tag FTR.

FTR overpowered the Gunns by hitting three German suplexes, and Wheeler even hit a DX chop on their father, Billy.

The popular AEW star was about to execute his "GoodnightHausen" on Austin, but Caster's partner Anthony Bowens suddenly stood up from his wheelchair.

Bowens seemed to have healed from his injury as he tried to hit Danhausen with a crutch, but he accidentally attacked Austin instead. Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil capitalized by pinning the latter to seal the victory for his team.

Post-match, Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn argued with The Acclaimed about the result. The former DX member had enough as he shoved Austin, seemingly siding with Caster and Bowens.

With how things transpired, it will be interesting to see if The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club get into a feud soon.

