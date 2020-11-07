There has been a ton of speculation leading up to the Full Gear PPV that Sting could be making his AEW debut tonight. Sting's merchandise was recently pulled from the WWE Shop, fuelling speculation. Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta spoke to FTR ahead of their tag team title defense against The Young Bucks. During the interview, we asked FTR about their thoughts on Sting possibly showing up at Full Gear.

Speaking about Sting, Cash Wheeler revealed how he helped get Sting ready for his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31:

If he [Sting] shows up that's cool. Little known fact, when Sting was coming back with WWE, I was the one who was flown to Stamford to work with Sting in the ring to get him ready for his match with Hunter. So we have a bit of a history and yeah, I'm a big Sting fan. Of course, it would be cool to see him here.

FTR on rumors that Sting will debut as Darby Allin's manager

We also asked FTR about their thoughts on the rumors that Sting could debut as Darby Allin's manager. Cash Wheeler said he was fine with Sting coming in as long as he helped elevate the company and bring new eyeballs:

"If it's true, I like it. As long as he's here to bring new eyes to AEW and get new viewers and help new talent, I'm all for it. If it helps better the company without taking away from it, yeah, it's fine with me."

Dax Harwood also echoched the same sentiments as his tag team partner:

"Our ultimate goal, and every wrestler's ultimate goal here is to make AEW the biggest wrestling company in the world. We're all working towards that and we're all busting out a** for that. Just like Cash said, if the plan is to come here and elevate someone, elevate the company, yeah bring him on."

The Young Bucks will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships tonight at Full Gear.

