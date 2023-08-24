FTR returns to AEW for the first time since Cash Wheeler's arrest

Following the controversial arrest of Cash Wheeler, who later posted bail, FTR made their first appearance at AEW Dynamite today. They showed up to help The Elite, who were involved in an all-out brawl with Bullet Club Gold.

Kicking off Dynamite tonight, The Elite were set to take on Juice Robinson and the Gunns of Bullet Club Gold, but a fight immediately broke out just as the Bang Bang Gang were making their entrance, leading to a non-stop exchange of fists.

The match never officially started, as the two factions kept going at it in the ring, and ringside. Eventually, Jay White got involved in the fight, and Konosuke Takeshita arrived, taking on Kenny Omega. This resulted in an overwhelming attack on The Elite, who were seemingly outnumbered.

FTR then arrived on scene, to provide an assist to their opponents at All In, evening the odds against Bullet Club Gold and Takeshita. This set the five-men high-tailing.

There were discussions all week regarding Cash Wheeler's status for All In following his arrest, but as of this point, he and Dax Harwood are still being marketed to appear at the next few AEW shows, starting with Dynamite and Collision this week.

These appearances indicate their match with the Young Bucks is good to go at Wembley on August 27.

