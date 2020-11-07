FTR reveal if Matt Jackson's injury will affect their upcoming title match (Exclusive)

FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Full Gear later tonight against The Young Bucks. Matt Jackson has been dealing with a thinning ACL and a partially torn MCL according to reports, but he has been cleared to compete tonight.

I appreciate everyone’s concern about my injury. However, I have indeed been medically cleared by my doctor to participate in Saturday’s match against The Bore Horsemen at Full Gear, live on PPV. Thank you for the support.



-Matt

F The Revival. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) November 6, 2020

FTR reveal if Matt Jackson's injury will affect their upcoming title match

FTR were recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta ahead of their title defense against The Young Bucks later tonight at AEW Full Gear. The build up has seen the showdown being hyped as a dream match. With Matt Jackson dealing with injuries, we asked FTR if Matt Jackson's injury could hamper that match tonight in any way.

Dax Harwood said that there was no chance of the injury affecting the match and added that injuries were a part of any sport:

I don't think the injury is hampering anything. I mean, it's part of the business, part of sports. Any championship game, any championship fight, you gotta tape it up and go if you can go and if Matt thinks, if the doctor thinks, that everything is good to go with him then that's what we're going to do. We're going to go out there and do the things we've always done and that's be the absolute best tag team on this planet regardless of if he has an injury or not.

This is it.

Young Bucks vs FTR

It’s Time.

Full Gear pic.twitter.com/b7UOh9x6rL — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 6, 2020

Cash Wheeler also weighed in with his thoughts:

I mean, it's wrestling so we're all working through something so if he has a little bit of a booboo on his knee or his ankle or whatever it is, that's just part of the business. That's the name of the game. He's been working on it for months apparently and he's got to the number one contendership so I don't think it's hampering him at all.

You can check out our full interview with Matt Jackson below:

