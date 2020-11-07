FTR reveal the reason behind their alliance with Tully Blanchard in AEW (Exclusive)

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have established themselves as the leading names in the AEW tag team division. Recognized as being one of the best tag teams of modern wrestling, FTR has teamed up with Tully Blanchard on AEW.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the two elaborated on their alliance with the legendary tag team wrestler.

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler comment on their relationship with Tully Blanchard in AEW

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler commented on their relationship with Tully Blanchard. Dax revealed that it was their idea to team up with Tully in the first place.

Dax Harwood: "130% our idea. Obviously, Tully and Arn are big influences on both of us. But aside from influences, they are heroes of ours too. It was a natural fit having Tully with us. He is one of the greatest if not the greatest tag team wrestler of all time. Myself and Cash are considered by many fans, and we are absolutely pleased to be considered, one of if not the greatest tag team of the generation. And how much can we be even more elevated than to be allied with Tully Blanchard? A 130% our idea, and Tony loved it, and that's how we came about it."

#AEW Social Exclusive

Tully Blanchard reads a prepared statement from the attorney of #FTR in regards to this Saturday's #AEW World Tag Team Championship match #AEWFullGear @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/LPuQLaDo8e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

Cash Wheeler went on to talk about how the alliance formed naturally when everyone saw them standing together backstage in AEW.

Cash Wheeler: "Exactly, I think everybody just, you see it, you see us, you see Arn and you see Tully. And Tully especially has been out of wrestling for so long, he has so much knowledge that has not been passed around and has not been passed down. I think everybody just knew as soon as it was said, as soon as you saw us standing together backstage, the lightbulb went off for everyone. Dax and I had talked about it for years prior to that, how cool it would be. So once everyone saw it in person, the lightbulb went off for everyone."

The @YoungBucks will be the first to admit that the last year hasn't been the best. But, with the added stipulation - Will this give the bucks more motivation to win?



Watch the Countdown to #AEWFullGear tonight at 11e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/P8IbIuXsYj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2020

The AEW Tag Team Champions are set to defend their titles against Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks at AEW: Full Gear. They have been helped a lot due to their alliance with Tully Blanchard, who helped them to take advantage of Matt Jackson, and 'break' his ankle. Heading into the match, Matt Jackson was injured, as a result of which, FTR found themselves with the advantage.

The pay-per-view event will take place tonight, at 8 PM EST, with the pre-show starting at 7 PM EST.