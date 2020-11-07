FTR reveal what they think of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ahead of AEW: Full Gear (Exclusive)

Although Eddie Kingston has not been around in AEW too long, since his debut in the promotion, he has made an impression on the entire promotion. Leading a faction of his own, Eddie Kingston is set to face Jon Moxley at AEW: Full Gear.

During their recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler talked about the upcoming AEW World Heavyweight Championship match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler comment on the AEW: Full Gear match to which they are looking forward

During the interview, Dax Harwood talked about the match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston coming up at AEW: Full Gear.

Dax Harwood: "I think, you know, I think if you look at the landscape for AEW, every Dynamite, every pay-per-view, every single wrestler on the card is trying to deliver, is trying to over-deliver. It's all in the name of the fans because we want the fans to enjoy it. I think the whole card is going to be incredible. I am looking forward to the Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston match. I think it's going to be something completely different. That's something wrestling needs, wrestling needs different."

Cash Wheeler also commented on the match and pointed out why the match was one of the most interesting on the card.

Cash Wheeler: "Yeah, I'm very excited about the Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston match myself. Just because it's two guys that don't fight pretty. They fight very ugly and they are very real. They are two guys who are not afraid to go out there and beat the living hell about each other. That's what I think is missing a lot in wrestling."

One man will be forced to say the words 'I QUIT' this Saturday at Full Gear.

It's @JonMoxley vs. @MadKing1981 in an 'I QUIT MATCH' with the #AEW World Championship on the line.



Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers. pic.twitter.com/PPep9PxAZK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020

At AEW: Full Gear, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will face each other in an 'I Quit' match. Both men are known for their intensity and refusal to back down, as a result of which it might prove to be intriguing to see which star has to say the dreaded words that cost them the match.