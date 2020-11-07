FTR reveal what Tony Khan is like behind the scenes ahead of AEW Full Gear (Exclusive)

FTR was granted their release from WWE in April 2020. The duo had already asked for their release previously and had been taken off television when WWE realized they didn't intend to sign new contracts, with them being unhappy with how WWE treated tag team wrestling.

The five-time WWE tag team champions (including NXT) made their AEW debut on the May 27th episode of Dynamite. FTR went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships from Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out.

FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at Full Gear later tonight.

FTR on what Tony Khan is like behind the scenes

Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed FTR. During the interview, we asked FTR about Tony Khan and he's like behind the scenes.

Dax Harwood opened up about how Tony Khan embraces professional wrestling unlike WWE who try to stay away from the term, preferring to be called sports entertainment:

Tony is very approachable. I think ultimately the biggest difference is that Tony is not afraid of the connotation of 'professional wrestling'. He actually embraces it and I feel like maybe before at our previous employer...not embarrassed...embarrassed isn't the word but he wanted to stray away from professional wrestling as much as he could whereas I think Tony embraces it and wants to be professional wrestling. He loves professional wrestling and that's why I think AEW suits us much better.

Cash Wheeler also gave his thoughts:

Tony's just a very happy guy. He's a very approachable guy. He's a very acceptable guy. He wants to hear from his talent as much as possible. He wants ideas, he wants to know what you could get personally invested in so it will make for better television. At the end of the day, if you are invested in what you're doing, and it's something that you believe in, that's going to translate from TV to the people watching or to the crowd and that's what we need more of. We need more of guys that are invested in what they do, enjoy what they do, and that's something that Tony has brought to the table tenfold.

