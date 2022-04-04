"Thank you, men" - FTR’s recent title win praised by young AEW star

FTR's recent title win at the ROH Supercard of Honor over The Briscoe Brothers has been highly praised by many across the wrestling landscape. AEW star Max Caster of The Acclaimed also commented on the contest.

The ROH Tag Team Championship match between the two teams was highly anticipated and lived up to the hype. After a back-and-forth battle, the former WWE stars managed to clinch the ROH Tag Team Championship for the first time in their careers.

Max Caster of The Acclaimed loved the match between the two veteran teams. The 32-year-old voiced his appreciation for the match on his Twitter account, thanking all four men involved for their efforts.

At the time of writing, Max Caster and his tag partner Anthony Bowens are the number four ranked tag team in AEW, with the new ROH Tag Team Champions at number five. Will fans be seeing this never-before-seen contest in the near future for the AEW Tag Team Championship? Only time will tell.

FTR will defend two different championships this Wednesday on Dynamite

This Wednesday on Dynamite, fans will finally get to see the second chapter of the rivalry between FTR and The Young Bucks.

The two teams initially faced off at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020, where the Jackson brothers came out victorious. However, the win will feel twice as nice for either team this Wednesday.

After dethroning The Briscoe Brothers at Supercard of Honor, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will defend both their newly-won ROH Tag Team Championship, as well as the AAA Tag Team Championship that they have held since October 2021.

