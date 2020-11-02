In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, expressed their concerns regarding the build-up to their match with the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear.

The duo will defend their championships against the Young Bucks at the upcoming pay-per-view. The matchup has been hyped since FTR joined AEW back in May. However, many wrestling fans around the world have been fantasizing about the match for a good four years now.

The main discussion point throughout the interview was the AEW duo's belief that the lead up to the match could have been better. Dax Harwood stated:

"We begged for our release from WWE because of this match… Am I happy with the build? I think the build to this match could be a little bit better. Obviously, when you’re an artist, you think that your piece is the most important piece in the whole museum, and I do believe that. I don’t know if that comes off as selfish or not, but we believe that our piece in the AEW art is the most important art in the museum of Full Gear. The build, I feel, could have been a little bit better. We could have had a little more time devoted to this match and to make it a little more special."

FTR vs. Young Bucks will "exhaust" AEW fans

Harwood's partner in crime, Cash Wheeler supported his argument regarding the build-up. He also made it clear that no matter what, FTR will be going into the squared circle to put on a show.

"To get to your question, the build hasn’t been exactly what I hope it would be, and maybe we won’t main event Full Gear, but we are going to guaran-god damn-tee that no one on that show can follow us after that and there’s nothing left standing. Those fans are going to be so spent and people watching at home are going to be so exhausted, that we are going to be on our last legs so that people know, without a shadow of doubt, that it was the best tag team match they are ever going to see."

Regardless of the perceived lack of build-up, there can be no denying that this is one of the most highly anticipated tag-team matchups of the year. It is guaranteed to leave the AEW fanbase and wrestling world shocked and in awe of the ability on display.