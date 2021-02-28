WWE Hall of Famer to return to the ring after 30 years to team up with FTR on AEW Dynamite 

FTR will be teaming up with WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard to take on Jurassic Express on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. At the age of 67, Blanchard will be making his return to in-ring action for the first time in 30 years.

The former Four Horsemen member currently acts as the manager for FTR in AEW. FTR has been having some issues with Jurassic Express, who have been a thorn in their side for quite some time. Despite defeating Jurassic Express before, FTR have always had the numbers disadvantage.

To even the numbers, Blanchard will team up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on Jurassic Express.

Blanchard's last official tag match was back in 1989 when he teamed up with fellow Horseman Arn Anderson to take on Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels.

The Hall of Famer's return to in-ring action will be momentous for many hardcore wrestling fans, and his match on Wednesday will definitely be watched with great zeal.

What is next for FTR?

FTR will want to get their AEW tag titles back

FTR and Tully Blanchard will be training hard for their match against Jurassic Express this week, but emerging victorious will be quite down the list of things they hope to achieve this year. FTR lost their AEW Tag team Championship to the Young Bucks at Full Gear last year, and they will definitely be aiming to take them back.

The Young Bucks will be defending their titles against Chris Jericho and MJF from the Inner Circle at Revolution. Regardless of the outcome, FTR will be aiming to take out whoever comes out on top.

.@IAmJericho & @The_MJF took things too far by assaulting Papa Buck on Dynamite, #AEWRevolution the @YoungBucks will fight to not only defend their #AEW world tag-team titles. But, get revenge!

Watch #AEWRevolution, Sunday, March 7 LIVE on PPV 8/7c pic.twitter.com/q9RurjFm40 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2021

