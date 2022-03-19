"I try hard or I die hard" - Fuego Del Sol breaks silence after match against former WWE Superstar's faction on AEW Rampage

Fuego Del Sol posted a powerful message on social media following his loss in six-man tag team action on AEW Rampage.

Fuego Del Sol teamed up with Bear Country's Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder to take on the House of Black on AEW Rampage. Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black & Brody King obliterated their opponents en route to a commanding win after Matthews planted the Master of the Tornado DDT for the three count.

Taking to Twitter, Del Sol said he wouldn't get bogged down by the loss. He said his time was coming and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him:

Thanks for the love and showing the world just how behind me you all still are! I told you I’d fight all 3 of them S.O.B’s!I try hard or I die hard…But I’ll brush myself off and be ready to fight again tomorrow! The work continues and my time is coming!Thanks for the love and showing the world just how behind me you all still are! https://t.co/h0EPw7YFH2

What else happened on AEW Rampage

Darby Allin and The Butcher squared off in the first match of the evening. It continued the ongoing Andrade Family Office feud against Sting, Darby Allin & the Hardy Boyz.

Allin won the match via count-out, a finish rarely seen in AEW. The next match saw Leyla Hirsch take on Red Velvet. Kris Statlander prevented the Russian from using a foreign object, allowing Red Velvet to hit a corkscrew kick to get a victory.

The next match saw the House of Black demolish Fuego del Sol & Bear Country before we headed to the main event. Keith Lee took on Max Caster in the last match on Rampage.

Keith Lee picked up the victory, although he got attacked after the match by Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and both members of The Acclaimed. Swerve Strickland made the save as we saw an unlikely partnership of former NXT North American Champions.

