Fuego del Sol discusses Malakai Black kick on AEW Fight for the Fallen

Fuego del Sol ate a vicious kick from Malakai Black during the AEW Fight for the Fallen special episode of Dynamite when Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes brawled on the ramp.

Following the attack, del Sol took to Twitter to share his thoughts and the effects of the kick.

It’s been nearly a week and I’m still feeling the effects of this kick…@CodyRhodes has been an incredible mentor to me. So I know first hand Malakai chose the wrong man to Target upon his debut. Wednesday night at @AEW Homecoming Cody burns the House of Black to the ground.

Wednesday night at @AEW Homecoming Cody burns the House of Black to the ground. pic.twitter.com/6cC4XwmJiY — Fuego’s Ghost (@FuegoDelSol) August 2, 2021

In his Reddit AMA, Fuego del Sol revealed that it was Malakai Black himself who chose him as the person to take the kick.

"I was picked… by Malakai.. right when he turned me around and knocked my lights out," Fuego del Sol wrote.

Malakai Black will take on Cody Rhodes at AEW Homecoming.

del Sol is one of the hottest free agents in wrestling following his underdog storylines in AEW Dark and inability to win. Since getting his first win, fans have organically taken a liking to the masked star.

Fuego del Sol reveals his best match in AEW

FUEGO DEL SOL vs QT MARSHALL!



TORNADO DDT vs DIAMOND CUTTER!



TONIGHT 7/6C #AEWDARK#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/pRXNuIir3D — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) March 9, 2021

During the AMA, Fuego del Sol answered a question pertaining to his best match in AEW. He revealed that his match against QT Marshall stood out for him as the match told a great story.

"The match with QT Marshall. Not for the moves but more for the story. Everything we did was technically sound but that didn’t matter as much as the whole build up. For months we built up a match that was never supposed to happen. It showcases my personality and QT’s a**hole side so much so that it is launch his program with Cody."

He went on to say that the match was originally going to take place at the factory but Tony Khan insisted on it being on AEW Dark.

