Fuego Del Sol shares an emotional message after signing with AEW 

Fuego Del Sol recently shared an emotional message about achieving his dreams after officially inking a deal with AEW in a heartwarming segment on this week's AEW Rampage.

Del Sol tweeted that he always dreamt about singing with AEW and worked hard to make it a reality. He also thanked fans for their constant support and proclaimed that it was the best night of his life. In closing, Fuego Del Sol stated that signing with AEW is just the beginning, implying that there's more to come for him.

"Dreamt about this… Worked so hard for this… you people believed and made this happen… And We Did It! Best night of my life! But this is just the beginning! Fuego Del Sol is #AllElite!" tweeted Fuego Del Sol

At AEW Rampage, Fuego Del Sol challenged Miro for the TNT Championship. While he was expectedly squashed, Del Sol nonetheless got some offense in the opening minute, which elicited a great reaction from the fans.

Post-match Tony Khan, holding a contract, came out alongside Sammy Guevara. Khan handed the contract to Guevara, who then made his way to the ring. After delivering a short promo praising his friend, Guevara officially handed the contract to Fuego Del Sol, with the Pittsburgh crowd erupting in joy.

Legendary broadcaster Jim Ross also shared a message for AEW's latest signee

Moments after Fuego's Del Sol's signing became official, AEW's broadcaster Jim Ross shared a message for the rising star. In addition to congratulating him, Ross asked Del Sol to become one of the best performers of all time.

"Congrats young man! Now go become one of the best ever," tweeted Jim Ross

Now go become one of the best ever. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/9UHaZ7gI3S — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 14, 2021

Such kind words coming from a person of Jim Ross's stature would surely mean a lot to Fuego Del Sol. Fans can expect the young luchador to become an integral part of the promotion's programming in the coming weeks.

