AEW Full Gear Buy In: Serena Deeb retains the NWA Women’s World Championship, Thunder Rosa returns

Serena Deeb is still your NWA Women’s World Champion after defeating Allysin Kay at AEW Full Gear Buy-In.

The match came as a surprise when Tony Khan announced the bout during this week’s AEW Dynamite as a last-minute addition to the Full Gear card.

Serena Deeb won the NWA title by defeating Thunder Rosa on UWN Prime Time Live last week and has since successfully defended it 24 hours later on AEW Dynamite against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch.

This was the third time the NWA Women's World Championship has been defended on AEW.

Kay was making her All Elite Wrestling debut, but she is no stranger to the NWA women’s title. Kay is a former NWA Women’s World Champion and a legitimate fighter.

The two veterans beat each other up from start to finish in an impressive and entertaining bout.

The crowd were behind this match from the get-go, which gave the match a big-fight feel. The bell rang and the two wrestlers locked up in an intense tussle fighting for control.

Some nifty work from Deeb tied up Kay into a wrist lock until her power would come into play andd she would take out Deeb with a strong shoulder barge. However, Deeb would counter with several Ricky Steamboat-style arm drags into a variety of painful-looking submissions holds to regain control of the match.

An irate Kay later slapped the taste out of Deeb’s mouth, followed by a double-leg takedown and a barrage of strikes to the head. Deeb countered with a hanging neckbreaker in the ropes followed by a flurry of punches of her own. Kay then killed Deeb’s momentum with a big boot by for a two-count.

Deeb’s submission prowess came into play yet again, putting Kay in an Octopus hold, but Kay countered with a sit-out powerbomb for another close call.

Kay then looked to put Deeb away by hitting her finishing move, the AK-47, but Deeb rolled out of the ring to recover. A dragon screw leg whip to Kay then allowed Deeb to cinch in the Serenity Lock for the submission victory.

This contest was an excellent match with some great technical wrestling on display. Since Deeb became All Elite, she has been a joy to watch in the ring, and she deserved this hard-fought victory.

Kay looked very good in her AEW debut, and the company should do itself a favor and sign her up right away.

After the match, Thunder Rosa made her return to AEW and apparently seeks to challenge Serena Deeb for the NWA Women's World Championship in an attempt to win it back. The two had a confrontation but did not come to blows.

It looks as though we are going to get more NWA women’s title matches on AEW television in the future.