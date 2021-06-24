"Funny son of a gun" - Legendary broadcaster on why AEW's Jim Ross is his favorite co-worker [Exclusive]

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently revealed that Jim Ross is his favorite announcer to work with, stating that the veteran commentator is one of the funniest people in the business.

Before joining AEW, Schiavone was the voice of WCW back in the late 90s and the early 2000s. As a result, he has worked with several legendary broadcasters in the business and shares a healthy relationship with many of them.

In a recent interview with Kevin Sullivan of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the AEW veteran discussed which broadcasters he had the most fun working with during his career.

Schiavone picked his current AEW colleague Jim Ross, saying that they together witnessed the business evolving from being "serious" back in the day to a little more fun today.

"The guy I have often enjoyed working with more than anyone else probably because I worked with him for the longest is JR (Jim Ross). JR is a funny son of a gun, man. He's hilarious. He and I worked back when everything was serious, and we were playing it both serious. And now we are working together when we have a little bit more fun than we used to have. So out of all the people I worked with, I had the most fun with JR," said Schiavone.

Tony Schiavone also spoke about the late great Bobby Heenan and explained how entertaining the former broadcaster was. The AEW veteran revealed that due to the grueling schedule of WCW during its heyday, the announcers were usually on the road, traveling together.

Schiavone disclosed that Heenan always made them laugh and said that entertaining people was something that the WWE Hall Of Famer enjoyed doing the most.

"Well, I really had a blast with Heenan (Bobby Heenan) because Heenan entertained on the air and entertained as away from the arena because we travel together. We don't do this now, but back in the day, we used to do a pay-per-view on a Sunday and a Nitro on a Monday, and later we would do a Thunder. We would drive, and I would be with all these guys, and Heenan was so enjoyable to be with because he made his point to entertain us, again to make us laugh. He loved making people laugh," said Schiavone.

AEW's Tony Schiavone also looked back on working with Dustin Rhodes and Jesse Ventura

Tony Schiavone also looked back at his association with Dustin Rhodes and Jesse Ventura, with whom he shared the commentary desk at Jim Crockett Promotions.

The AEW broadcaster revealed that while Rhodes was funny, working with Ventura was a pretty big deal for him due to his stature in the business.

"I really loved working with Dustin Rhodes, who we just honored his passing this past month because he was just so funny. Jesse (Jesse Ventura) I really loved, because to me being able to work with Jesse Ventura was like a big freaking deal. You know, I watched Saturday Nights Main Event, and being able to say I worked with him was a big deal," said Schiavone.

Though Tony Schiavone is a veteran of the business, his work in AEW has made it clear he still has a lot to offer and help the younger generation with his invaluable insight into the business.

Do you enjoy Tony Schiavone's work in AEW? Do you think Schivone and Jim Ross should stick around with Tony Khan's promotion for several more years? Sound off in the comments section.

