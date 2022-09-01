Further update on why Tony Khan decided to release AEW star Bobby Fish (Exclusive)

Further developments in the ongoing saga between Bobby Fish and AEW as a reason for the departure have now been disclosed.

Fish signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in October 2021 and has been a staple of the AEW tag team division since 2022, with his long-time tag team partner Kyle O'Reilly as reDRagon.

During his one year with the company, Fish has been challenged for both the AEW Tag Team and TNT Championships. However, he was unable to claim gold on any occasion.

ビリー 🌸 #Suzu5Star @SryItsBilly



I’m not worried about Kyle. TK seems to love O’Reilly and putting him in big singles matches, so that’s exciting WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Bobby Fish's AEW contract is coming up, and he will likely be finishing with the company when it does, with the deal not being renewed. Bobby Fish's AEW contract is coming up, and he will likely be finishing with the company when it does, with the deal not being renewed. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/vuo8uZnGMF This sucks man. ReDragon had so much potential in AEW.I’m not worried about Kyle. TK seems to love O’Reilly and putting him in big singles matches, so that’s exciting twitter.com/wrestlepurists… This sucks man. ReDragon had so much potential in AEW.I’m not worried about Kyle. TK seems to love O’Reilly and putting him in big singles matches, so that’s exciting twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Given that The Undisputed Elite recently turned on The Young Bucks and seemingly set themselves up for a major storyline upon Kenny Omega's return, letting Bobby Fish leave seems odd to fans.

However, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone managed to find a reason as to why he is leaving.

"[Tony] Khan didn't see the value for the money, and didn't want to match what [Triple H] offered him. Also, he's on [CM] Punk's side of the locker room war. A lot of "creative differences" are being referenced, largely he never saw [Bobby] Fish as a singles potential," said Dr. Chris Featherstone.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former NXT Tag Team Champion, but everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Bobby the best of luck in whatever he decides to do going forward.

Will Bobby Fish go back to WWE to join Triple H?

Since Vince McMahon retired from his duties in WWE back in July, Triple H has gone out of his way to give an abundance of released superstars second chances in the company.

The likes of Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) have all made successful returns, with more scheduled to be happening soon.

But will Bobby Fish join those names now that Triple H is in charge of WWE? Speaking in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Fish said that The Game is awesome to work for.

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for," said Bobby Fish. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

What do you think the future holds for Bobby Fish? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Also watch: Vince Russo shares how he came up with 'The Game' gimmick for Triple H in WWE

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi