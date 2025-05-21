Gabe Kidd finally gives real reason why he aligned with Jon Moxley in AEW

AEW star Jon Moxley had some outside assistance during a recent high-stakes match. The reigning AEW World Champion defended his title against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match last week. The violent bout saw both stars bleed buckets. After a nail-biting contest, the Puryevor of Violence received help from NJPW star Gabe Kidd to retain the championship.

The former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion has been criticizing AEW and WWE for many months. His sudden appearance in Tony Khan's company and aiding Jon Moxley raised many eyebrows. Also, on Collision, the Death Rider leader clarified that Kidd is currently allied with the group.

When Denise Salcedo asked the 28-year-old star about his recent controversial actions, Gabe said it's easy to figure out why he helped Jon Moxley. He also claimed that he and the AEW World Champion share a common goal: violence.

“You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you (...) So sit back, ’cause you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded," Kidd said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Gabe Kidd sent a chilling message after assisting Jon Moxley

The Puryevor of Violence gave his all to keep down the Samoan Submission Machine, but the latter got up every time during their recent bout. It took Gabe Kidd to take down the former AEW World Champion.

After interrupting Dynamite's main event last week, the 28-year-old star sent a three-word message on Instagram.

"ABANDON ALL HOPE @aew," he wrote.

It remains to be seen how AEW will use the NJPW star in the future.

