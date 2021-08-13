Olympic medallist Gable Steveson claims he can defeat top AEW star in 5 seconds 

Freestyle wrestler Gable Steveson recently claimed he could defeat AEW star and MMA fighter Jake Hager in 5 seconds.

It all began when Hager tweeted that he'll bet $20,000 against Steveson being unable to take him down. The Olympian quickly responded to the AEW star's tweet, claiming that Hager would lose his $20,000 in just 5 seconds after getting into the ring with him.

If this wasn't enough, Jake Hager went one step ahead and asked Gable Steveson in which city he would like to see a match between them go down. Interestingly, the three cities Hager mentioned were Houston, New York, and Chicago, all of which will host AEW shows in the coming weeks.

Lastly, Steveson tweeted that he doesn't even know who Jake Hager is, though he asked the AEW star to send him a message if he wants to know his address.

"I bet $20,000 that @GableSteveson could not take me down. Any Takers?" tweeted Jake Hager.

"If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go" tweeted Gable Steveson.

If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 12, 2021

"Well Someone has to pay the taxes for your Gold. Would you like Houston, Chicago or New York?" tweeted Jake Hager

Well Someone has to pay the taxes for your Gold . Would you like Houston, Chicago or New York? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/b9pf1jcJB7 — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) August 12, 2021

"Never heard of u, but dm for my address," tweeted Gable Steveson

Never heard of u, but dm for my address. — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 12, 2021

Gable Steveson is eyeing a career in professional wrestling

Gable Steveson, who won a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling. He has been vocal about his desire to join WWE and recently revealed that he's in talks with the promotion. Steveson is also close with Brock Lesnar, whom he considers his mentor.

It wouldn't be surprising if AEW could also be keeping an eye on Gable Steveson's next career move, as the Olympian could certainly bring many eyeballs along with him if he joins the company.

Where do you think Gable Steveson should sign - WWE or AEW? Do you see Jake Hager and Gable Steveson battling out inside an AEW ring sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

