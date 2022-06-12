"You still can't fight that" - Gangrel opens up on his recent AEW appearance

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel recently opened up about his latest AEW appearance.

The former Brood member appeared on May 27 Rampage on behalf of The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). The Jacksons imitated their rivals, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), while Gangrel made his signature spitting entrance. It was part of the brothers' imitation of New Brood (Gangrel and The Hardys) back in WWE's Attitude Era.

Speaking on his podcast, Fangin N Bangin, Gangrel said that he initially had second thoughts on his AEW appearance. However, it was replaced by elation when the crowd popped for him.

"I'm going 'are these people going to remember anything or not?' So that's kind of at the back of my head. It's always a big fear when you show back up and you do like one of these one-off type of things and stuff like that but when the curtain dropped and the people came 'oh.' I was like 'oh thank goodness' you know, so that's your biggest fear, so I was super happy," Gangrel said. [9:03 - 9:22]

He added that despite enacting the Vampire smile and trying to look mean, it was difficult to hide the "feel good, chill vibe" when the crowd cheered for him.

So again, they started that vampire smile that WWF [WWE] tried to stop, that smiling vampire when I come down the ramp. Because just to hear all those people excited to see you, it just really makes you happy and even if you're trying to be mean and menacing, you still can't fight that feel good, chill vibe, vampire inside smile like "hey hey here we go." So I went down, it was a fun fun moment," [9:23 - 9:43]

After the Bucks won their match, they turned on Gangrel, but The Hardys came to the rescue of their old stablemate.

Gangrel previously showed up on AEW television

The former Brood member made his debut on November 7, 2020, Full Gear in the Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. Gangrel tried to help Guevara by turning on Hardy and blaming him as ungrateful. However, it was unsuccessful as Hardy prevailed in the match.

For now, Gangrel doesn't have any scheduled programs in AEW. It will be interesting to see when his next appearance for the company will be.

