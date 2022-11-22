"Get up his a** about" - Renee Paquette reveals disgusting habit she wants Jon Moxley to break

Renee Paquette only had a couple of wishes when discussing Jon Moxley's unusual habits during matches.

The former AEW World Champion is a highly competitive performer and will go to greater lengths, even if it puts his body in jeopardy, thus the nickname The Purveyor of Violence.

Moxley tends to get himself busted wide open in certain situations, whether it's singles or no disqualification bouts. However, people often criticise him for his constant and sometimes unnecessary bleeding.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Paquette admitted that she received plenty of inquiries about being his wife. The AEW personality disclosed that after her husband's matches, she always contacted him to say that he should stop slurping other people's internal fluids.

"About what it's like being married to Jon and the things that we all see him put his body through, what he puts other people's bodies through. Yeah, certainly there's times where I'm like, 'Oh my God.' Like, I am preparing the text to send to him for when he walks back to the locker room after the match of just like, 'Please, stop licking people's blood.' Like, the stuff on the outside on the apron. Some of these things I wanna get up his a** about," Paquette said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

In his most recent match at Full Gear, Moxley didn't bleed one bit during his AEW World Championship match against MJF. However, he lost the title after the latter got some surprising help from his mentor, William Regal.

Renee Paquette credited Jon Moxley's competitiveness

Nevertheless, Renee Paquette lauded Jon Moxley's tenacity and aggressiveness as a wrestler. The AEW backstage interviewer stated that it was always a fulfillment for her to see her husband compete at a high level.

"There's definitely that side that exists, but on the other side, there's being the wife of a man that is so incredibly passionate," she said. "The rarity of people to find the passion for the thing that they love, and then get to execute that to the absolute highest degree is very rewarding to me to be able to see him do," Paquette detailed. [H/T WrestlingInc]

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Renee Paquette was contacted by WWE to return to the company and she turned it down, instead choosing to be closer to her husband Jon Moxley in AEW. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Renee Paquette was contacted by WWE to return to the company and she turned it down, instead choosing to be closer to her husband Jon Moxley in AEW. https://t.co/JAUq8T9rd7

After the shocking events from last Saturday's main event, it will be interesting to see if the former world champion will appear on this week's Dynamite to call out the Blackpool Combat Club manager, William Regal.

What are your thoughts on Renee Paquette asking Jon Moxley to stop licking other people's blood? Sound off in the comments section below.

