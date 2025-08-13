"Get the f**k out" - Mercedes Mone openly tells AEW stars to leave the company

Mercedes Moné is one of the biggest names in AEW and currently holds the TBS Championship. She recently gave some unhinged piece of advice to several stars in the company during an interview.

On a recent episode of the Marking Out Podcast, Moné appeared with MVP to discuss the current state of wrestlers in AEW. MVP shared his views on the talent that wants to prove themselves in the company.

“At AEW, you have a lot of people that feel they have a lot to prove, and you can feel that, and I respect that. I might not necessarily agree with how some of the younger talent want to go about expressing that, but I appreciate their desire to express it. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be here. Would you agree with that?” he said.

Standing with his opinion, Mercedes Moné talked about how anyone who doesn't love wrestling should leave AEW. The CEO emphasized the importance of hard work in the company.

“I totally agree. If you don’t love it, if you don’t want to even try or grow or be the best, get the f*** out. Can I say that? Get out. Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out, because there’s so much talent that want the opportunity in that spot. So, give it to them,” Mercedes said. [H/T: Ringside News]

This message from Moné wasn't aimed at a single person but the whole roster of the promotion at large. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The CEO with Forbidden Door only a few weeks away.

Mercedes Moné aligns with Athena outside AEW

The ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, bought a promotion called Metroplex Wrestling in 2022 along with Ernie Pruitt. The promotion recently hosted a show called "Who Runs the World?"

During the show, Athena was addressing the fans when Mercedes Moné made a surprise appearance. They talked about how significant the event is to women's wrestling, and Moné even did her signature CEO dance.

It was great to see Mercedes support new and upcoming talent by appearing at Athena's promotion.

