"Get ready to cry hangman fans," "Hangman definitely winning now!" - Fans go berserk after MJF wins Men's Casino Gauntlet match

MJF walked into Globe Life Field for AEW All In Texas, eyeing a huge opportunity. The Wolf of Wrestling did just that and emerged victorious in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match by outlasting an array of top stars.
The Salt of the Earth was the second entrant in the multi-man match. He fought stars such as Beast Mortos, Juice Robinson, and his heated rival, Mark Briscoe. As the dust settled, MJF stood inside the squared circle as the winner.
With his victory, MJF has now earned a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity at any time, and fans were not able to keep quiet but exploded on social media with their reactions. A major section of fans hinted that Hangman Adam Page would defeat Jon Moxley later that night, only for Friedman to cash in his contract and leave with the World Title.
"Get ready to cry hangman fans when the real main character leaves with the title tonight," a fan commented.
"Hangman definitely winning now!" another fan posted.
"Smells like a cash in tonight," one more fan commented.
Moreover, other fans had already envisioned The Salt of the Earth walking out as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In.
While the fans on social media have given their verdict, it remains to be seen what is next for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He is very close to regaining the AEW World Championship now, and it might just happen on the biggest stage for All Elite Wrestling.
