"Get ready to cry hangman fans," "Hangman definitely winning now!" - Fans go berserk after MJF wins Men's Casino Gauntlet match

MJF walked into Globe Life Field for AEW All In Texas, eyeing a huge opportunity. The Wolf of Wrestling did just that and emerged victorious in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match by outlasting an array of top stars.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth was the second entrant in the multi-man match. He fought stars such as Beast Mortos, Juice Robinson, and his heated rival, Mark Briscoe. As the dust settled, MJF stood inside the squared circle as the winner.

With his victory, MJF has now earned a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity at any time, and fans were not able to keep quiet but exploded on social media with their reactions. A major section of fans hinted that Hangman Adam Page would defeat Jon Moxley later that night, only for Friedman to cash in his contract and leave with the World Title.

Ad

Trending

"Get ready to cry hangman fans when the real main character leaves with the title tonight," a fan commented.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"Hangman definitely winning now!" another fan posted.

"Smells like a cash in tonight," one more fan commented.

Moreover, other fans had already envisioned The Salt of the Earth walking out as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

While the fans on social media have given their verdict, it remains to be seen what is next for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He is very close to regaining the AEW World Championship now, and it might just happen on the biggest stage for All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!