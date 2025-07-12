  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All In 2025
  • "Get ready to cry hangman fans," "Hangman definitely winning now!" - Fans go berserk after MJF wins Men's Casino Gauntlet match

"Get ready to cry hangman fans," "Hangman definitely winning now!" - Fans go berserk after MJF wins Men's Casino Gauntlet match

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 12, 2025 20:46 GMT
Fans react to MJF winning at AEW All In 2025 (Image via AEW, Bobby, and Marcus
Fans react to MJF winning at AEW All In 2025 (Image via AEW, Bobby, and Marcus's X)

MJF walked into Globe Life Field for AEW All In Texas, eyeing a huge opportunity. The Wolf of Wrestling did just that and emerged victorious in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match by outlasting an array of top stars.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth was the second entrant in the multi-man match. He fought stars such as Beast Mortos, Juice Robinson, and his heated rival, Mark Briscoe. As the dust settled, MJF stood inside the squared circle as the winner.

With his victory, MJF has now earned a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity at any time, and fans were not able to keep quiet but exploded on social media with their reactions. A major section of fans hinted that Hangman Adam Page would defeat Jon Moxley later that night, only for Friedman to cash in his contract and leave with the World Title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Get ready to cry hangman fans when the real main character leaves with the title tonight," a fan commented.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"Hangman definitely winning now!" another fan posted.
"Smells like a cash in tonight," one more fan commented.

Moreover, other fans had already envisioned The Salt of the Earth walking out as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In.

Ad
Ad

While the fans on social media have given their verdict, it remains to be seen what is next for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He is very close to regaining the AEW World Championship now, and it might just happen on the biggest stage for All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications