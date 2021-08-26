NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted backstage with two top AEW stars after Dynamite

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen backstage at the AEW Dynamite tapings tonight. He was also seen clicking pictures with legends such as Chris Jericho and Sting.

Tapings for tonight's Dynamite and Rampage on Friday were held at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It was another historic episode for AEW Dynamite as CM Punk made his first appearance on the show in an interview segment with Tony Schiavone. Punk also dropped a possible hint about Daniel Bryan returning to the ring.

The show also featured top stars such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Jericho dropped a bomb when he called out MJF for one last match and mentioned that he would leave AEW if he could not win this time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo backstage at Dynamite with Chris Jericho and Sting

Giannis Antetokounmpo was present for the historic episode and enjoyed his time backstage interacting with the wrestlers. He took pictures with several of them. He also came down to the ring after Dynamite and interacted with the audience.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded a replica of the AEW World Championship

In case you’re wondering why Giannis wasn’t at the Brewers game tonight pic.twitter.com/bsAycImRaa — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) August 26, 2021

As tonight's Dynamite went off the air, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a special appearance ahead of the taping for Rampage on Friday. Antetokounmpo was greeted by a huge pop from the Milwaukee audience.

AEW President Tony Khan also came down to the ring and handed off a replica of the AEW World Championship to the NBA Finals MVP. He held up the title in the middle of the ring and then got up to the second rope to show off the title to get more cheers from the crowd.

Giannis was then seated in the front row for Rampage tapings. Giannis was seen reacting animatedly to the action inside the ring, as reported by several audience members present in the arena.

Edited by Vedant Jain