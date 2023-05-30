"Give him a manager and turn him heel" - Disco Inferno criticizes AEW star's booking

WCW legend Disco Inferno has weighed in on the future of one of AEW's most popular performers and believes a heel turn would benefit them greatly.

The star in question is "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, who has been a babyface throughout his entire run in AEW so far. From his partnership with Luchasaurus to his "Tarzan Boy" entrance music, Perry has prided himself on doing things the right way in All Elite Wrestling.

But should he add an extra edge to his game? Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Disco Inferno believes that turning Jack Perry heel would work wonders, even using WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio as an example of what good a heel turn can do for someone.

"I got an idea for Jack Perry, Jack Perry should turn heel. Remember how we spoke when a guy has zero personality as a babyface, and sometimes like if you turn heel, sometimes it opens a door and you unleash some personality. You saw what happened with Dominik [Mysterio], Dominik was doing the babyface scripted promos, he felt very uncomfortable doing them, but as a heel he's very comfortable." [4:45-5:11]

Disco further suggested that Jack should have a manager, as his promos have been cited as the weakest part of his character.

"Tarzan is like an untamed, half-man, half-animal character that lives in the jungle. Jack Perry is like a kid that sits at the back of the class and doesn't want to get bothered, not speak and I don't know. Give him a manager and turn him heel and see what happens, unleash some personality because he's very boring." [6:03-6:29]

Jack Perry was unsuccessful in becoming the AEW World Champion

Staying true to himself has worked well for Jack Perry so far in All Elite Wrestling. He is a former AEW Tag Team Champion, and at Double or Nothing this past weekend, he almost became the world champion.

Perry, along with Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship in what was dubbed "The Four Pillars Match." Jack had a number of moments where he could have finished the job, including a spot where he could have used the title belt as a weapon. However, he chose against it.

This became Jack's undoing, as Darby Allin hit him with a coffin drop, taking him out of the match in the process. However, before Darby landed, MJF placed the title belt across Jack's chest, injuring Allin's back on the landing, and set him up perfectly for the headlock takeover.

