"Give him his release" - WWE veteran wants Tony Khan to fire AEW star and let him go to NXT

A WWE veteran has given up on AEW president Tony Khan when it comes to booking one of his hottest young stars properly, so much so that they think the young star should leave the company and join NXT!

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette, who believes that the now former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs has lost all his momentum and drawing power since the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Hobbs was dethroned by Wardlow, who became a three-time TNT Champion on the April 19 edition of Dynamite, pinning Hobbs after a powerbomb symphony, ending his Hobbs' reign at just 42 days.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Wardlow defeats Powerhouse Hobbs to reclaim the TNT Championship AND NEWWardlow defeats Powerhouse Hobbs to reclaim the TNT Championship AND NEW 🏆Wardlow defeats Powerhouse Hobbs to reclaim the TNT Championship https://t.co/tWPeU7ygCU

This was all a bit too much for Jim Cornette, who, on his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," said that Powerhouse Hobbs should do everything he can to join NXT if he has any hopes of being a good professional wrestler.

“The best thing they could do, if [Powerhouse Hobbs] at this point for a career, is give him his release and let him go to a quality—if he can find one, quality training program. Maybe call up Mike Mondo and get some quality training in the psychology of a wrestling match and how to work as a f**king powerhouse. And then, if I were him, I would do everything I could to get a tryout for NXT, while he’s still young enough and can do this and is not unfortunately learning anymore bad habits." [15:09 - 15:49]

What will the future hold for Powerhouse Hobbs? Only time will tell!

Fans will hear from Tony Khan this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

The major announcements from AEW president Tony Khan have been coming thick and fast in 2023, with some of the biggest being the debut of the All Access TV show, the return of Forbidden Door, and the company hosting the second-ever All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

But it seems that Tony Khan isn't done, as fans will hear from him this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, with rumors regarding his appearance ranging from announcing the premiere of the upcoming "Collision" show, to the return of CM Punk.

Elsewhere on Dynamite, both Orange Cassidy and Jade Cargill will defend their respective International and TBS Championships. Kenny Omega will team up with Konosuke Takeshita for the first time ever on national TV, and Jeff Jarrett will go one-on-one with Dax Harwood.

What do you think Tony Khan will have to say? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes