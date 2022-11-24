"GIVE THEM EVERYTHING" - Wrestling world left in a tizzy following House of Black's stunning return on AEW Dynamite

Fans turned to social media to air their collective reactions on the return of House of Black this week on AEW Dynamite.

During the show, The Factory and Best Friends went face-to-face once again as the Wintrust Arena suddenly blacked out, and red lights came out. Afterward, Julia Hart appeared and summoned Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews.

The trio made an immediate impact by decimating AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.

QT Marshall's group approved of the attack, but they fell victim too as he, Cole Karter, Lee Johnson, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo got destroyed.

As a result, the Twitter world was ecstatic upon seeing The House of Black return after months of hiatus. Some now want to see Malakai's group run roughshod in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Manda Micro @Manda_Micro I’m still collecting myself from off the floor after the return of House of Black. Omg that was unreal. #AEWDynamite I’m still collecting myself from off the floor after the return of House of Black. Omg that was unreal. #AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, one fan asked President Tony Khan not to mess up the faction's booking this time.

Also, some netizens want to see a match between House of Black and The Elite, possibly for the trios' titles.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus @SeanRossSapp Months from now but they should beat the elite for the titles @SeanRossSapp Months from now but they should beat the elite for the titles

Chief @AllEliteChief The Elite vs House of Black at Revolution please The Elite vs House of Black at Revolution please 😫 https://t.co/HmHyFRSkUQ

However, there were doubters whether the group would be booked consistently. One of them even brought out rumors of Black moving to WWE, indicating that it was quickly shattered upon his return.

Maverick @stl_maverick @SeanRossSapp I thought black got released and was on his way back to daddy H ? @SeanRossSapp I thought black got released and was on his way back to daddy H ?

JJ Atchison @JJ_Atchison @AEWonTV Why not have them attack the trios champions??? Why have them attack complete jobbers? @AEWonTV Why not have them attack the trios champions??? Why have them attack complete jobbers?

MovieMan @Jim222001 @AEWonTV Probably will just job them to Sting and Darby again. The Elite too. But they deserve a big push. @TonyKhan @AEWonTV Probably will just job them to Sting and Darby again. The Elite too. But they deserve a big push. @TonyKhan

It will be interesting to see if House of Black will continue the tone they set and target a specific group, whether it's The Factory, Best Friends, or something else.

Are you happy to see House of Black return to AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes