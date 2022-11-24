"GIVE THEM EVERYTHING" - Wrestling world left in a tizzy following House of Black's stunning return on AEW Dynamite

Fans turned to social media to air their collective reactions on the return of House of Black this week on AEW Dynamite.
During the show, The Factory and Best Friends went face-to-face once again as the Wintrust Arena suddenly blacked out, and red lights came out. Afterward, Julia Hart appeared and summoned Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews.
The trio made an immediate impact by decimating AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
QT Marshall's group approved of the attack, but they fell victim too as he, Cole Karter, Lee Johnson, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo got destroyed.
As a result, the Twitter world was ecstatic upon seeing The House of Black return after months of hiatus. Some now want to see Malakai's group run roughshod in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Meanwhile, one fan asked President Tony Khan not to mess up the faction's booking this time.
Also, some netizens want to see a match between House of Black and The Elite, possibly for the trios' titles.
However, there were doubters whether the group would be booked consistently. One of them even brought out rumors of Black moving to WWE, indicating that it was quickly shattered upon his return.
It will be interesting to see if House of Black will continue the tone they set and target a specific group, whether it's The Factory, Best Friends, or something else.
Are you happy to see House of Black return to AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.
YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!
Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.