"Glad it's over" - WWE and AEW stars react to England 0-0 USA in the FIFA World Cup

Several stars from the wrestling world, including AEW and WWE, were watching the FIFA World Cup group stage match between England and USA.

The match was a mild affair between the historic rivals, with neither side able to break the deadlock to get ahead. After all was said and done the game had ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

England defeated Iran in their opening match 6-2 and, as a result, sit atop Group B. USA drew their opening tie against Wales, and with Iran getting a win against the Red Dragons, the USMNT have been left in third place.

Several WWE and AEW stars reacted to the match, as can be expected with such a historic rivalry and its implications for both teams' journeys in the World Cup.

WWE's official Twitter account posted a clip of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair making it clear who she would be backing ahead of kick-off.

YouTube sensation turned WWE Superstar, Logan Paul, struck a unique wager with boxing rival turned business partner KSI.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



If UK wins, y’all get an exclusive flavor of Prime. Deal? Hey @KSI if USA wins today, we get an exclusive flavor of Prime.If UK wins, y’all get an exclusive flavor of Prime. Deal? Hey @KSI if USA wins today, we get an exclusive flavor of Prime.If UK wins, y’all get an exclusive flavor of Prime. Deal?

MVP had fans wondering over his surprisingly inverted allegiances as the Florida-born WWE star backed the Three Lions.

AEW star Kip Sabian slammed England's performance on the pitch, admitting that the USA should have taken the game.

Kip Sabian @TheKipSabian USA honestly deserved to win the game today. Especially in the back end of the match they looked great. England looked like it was their first time playing together. #WorldCup USA honestly deserved to win the game today. Especially in the back end of the match they looked great. England looked like it was their first time playing together. #WorldCup

NXT star Cameron Grimes boasted his betting win, as he clearly had a draw pegged down.

SmackDown Color Commentator, former Intercontinental Champion and proud Briton Stu Bennett rounded out those reacting to the game. He dubbed the game dreadful and was clearly displeased with the result.

AEW star MJF made it clear he was not interested in the FIFA World Cup

Of all the wrestling stars to react to the FIFA World Cup and absorb themselves into the hype surrounding the event, MJF made it clear he would not do so after dubbing the 'beautiful game' not a "real sport."

There is an interesting juxtaposition in a professional wrestler levying that exact insult towards another sport. This is especially considering that wrestling is pre-meditated in its results and football is not, but given the nature of MJF's character, this could also have been intentional.

The current AEW Champion has been active on social media today, embroiling himself in a spat with Brian Pillman Jr. earlier.

What did you make of the England vs USA game in the FIFA World Cup? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes