"Glad WCW failed" - Tony Khan on AEW emerging as WWE's main competitor 

Tony Khan recently stated that WCW going out of business was a good thing as it created a space for AEW to emerge.

Tony Khan's promotion came into existence in late 2019 and has since become a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling business, thanks to its impressive ratings and a formidable roster of genuine main event talents.

Khan was profiled by Forbes Magazine, in which he delved into several topics, including the origins of the company, its plans going forward, and more. The AEW President opined that there's no reason for only one wrestling company to exist anymore as the business is hotter than ever.

Tony Khan further stated that he's glad WCW failed as it provided AEW with fertile ground to emerge. He also said that AEW successfully ended the long-bleak period in wrestling after Ted Turner's company went defunct.

“There’s no reason why there only needs to be one wrestling company,” Khan said. “The wrestling business is hotter now than it’s been in a long time.“I’m glad that WCW failed because it created a vacancy for us to come in and succeed, but it made it a fairly bleak period for the wrestling business."

Tony Khan claims AEW is here to stay for the long run

Tony Khan believes that AEW will not become a thing of the past anytime soon, unlike other promotions that went out of business while competing with WWE.

The AEW President explained that the promotion wants to embrace the past, present, and future of wrestling to increase its fanbase.

“I don’t want to be the next ‘blank’ wrestling company of the past—fill in the blank,” Khan said. “We love wrestling of the past, wrestling of the present and wrestling of the future… That’s what gives us a great chance to retain and gain audience share.”

It's safe to say AEW is nowhere close to struggling as the fan interest in the product is higher than ever, evidence of which is the consistently high pay-per-view buy rates.

What do you think about AEW's competition with WWE? Do you think the promotion will go out of business soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE and AEW every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Alan John